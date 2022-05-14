The President of South Ossetia has scheduled a Referendum on Unification with Russia

South Ossetian's acting President Anatoly Bibilov has scheduled a referendum on unification with Russia. This is stated on the website of the head of state.

The decree is reported to be from May 13. The text states briefly that the consultation will take place on July 17, 2022.

The question for the referendum will be: "Do you support the unification of the Republic of South Ossetia and Russia?"

Bibilov lost the presidential election in the partially recognized state a few days ago by the oppositionist Alan Gagloev. However, the outgoing head of state promised "steps" to join in the course of his election campaign. Then the ruling "United Russia" republished his words.

In the first minutes after the decree, the reaction of the chosen successor is unknown.

South Ossetia, which declared independence in 1991 and was recognized by Russia in August 2008 (during the war with Georgia), spoke about such a referendum in 2015. However, the current schedule coincides with both the war in Ukraine and the concerns about destabilization in another pro-Russian region, Transnistria in Moldova.

Days ago, the pro-Russian administration of the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson and the surrounding area spoke about unification with Russia - but not with a referendum, but with a decree and a request to President Vladimir Putin.

