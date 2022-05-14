Bulgaria’s Deputy PM: Even with 300,000 Refugees, EU Money will Cover the Costs

So far, Bulgaria has given only BGN 16 million from its budget to resolve issues related to refugees from Ukraine, at a time when the EU has not yet allocated funds for this purpose. It is expected that BGN 40 million will be spent by the end of December, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev explained during the “parliamentary control”. He reminded that Bulgaria now has 150 million euros for this purpose under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

He explained that even in the worst-case scenario, with 300,000 refugees, including from North Africa due to food shortages, the money will be available by the end of the year. There are currently 77,400 refugees from Ukraine in the country, Vassilev said. He stressed that help, and not directly, is given only to those who have asked for some status. Those who did not ask for help do not receive anything. He reminded that the money is not given to the refugees, but goes to the places where they are accommodated to cover the costs of accommodation and meals.

“I believe that Ukrainians should be treated as Bulgarian citizens the moment they receive status. Every Bulgarian lev that is given is given under exactly the same strict control with which we help our pensioners for a covid supplement, in which we allocate money for free kindergartens. So this is a normal humanitarian policy that does not discriminate in any way. neither the Ukrainian nor the Bulgarian citizens and we care for them the most", he pointed out.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik