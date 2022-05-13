Deputy PM: We have Assurance from the EC that Bulgaria will be Included in the Exceptions for the Embargo of Russian Oil

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev announced that he had received information from the European Commission that Bulgaria would be included in the list of exceptions to which the oil embargo from Russia would not apply.

On the sidelines of parliament, he said:

"We have an assurance from the EC that our request will be taken into account. This means that we will be included in the exception. It depends, now that the new format of measures comes out, there are very difficult talks with other Member States, as you know, not with Bulgaria. So when the new package of measures comes out, the exception for Bulgaria should be included, it depends on the commission at the moment, at least I personally have not received information when it is expected, Bulgaria is at the table, we have clearly stated that in order to support this package, Bulgaria must be included in the exception."

Asen Vassilev also said that the measures for inflation will be announced next week.

"The minimum wage has been raised since April 1, as we know by 11%, which is more or less the growth of inflation so far. We see an increase in the average wage in business as well. Measures that can and should be given are currently being discussed. As you know, as part of an anti-crisis package and an anti-inflation package Life and health All measures will be officially announced early next week, including a combination of cost-cutting for both business and the most affected groups. The level of energy sources - Bulgaria managed to maintain the levels of last summer and autumn, which gave a competitive advantage to Bulgarian companies and allowed Bulgarian citizens to feel less shock in the bills," Vassilev said.

