PM: Bulgaria will Receive the Entire Amount of Azeri Gas from July 1

From July 1, Bulgaria will receive the full quantities of the agreed-upon Azerbaijani gas. This was announced by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov at today's blitz control in the parliament. He also confirmed to the deputies that an American company will supply gas to Bulgaria without an intermediary and at prices lower than those of Gazprom.

"The good news today is that what has so far been linked to the implementation of the Greek connection to have a supply of Azerbaijani gas will no longer be a fact. We will be able to get the full amount of Azerbaijani gas before the connection is finished. from 1 July".

According to him, every crisis is an opportunity and these opportunities are now opening for Bulgaria.

"These opportunities must be used in the smartest way. The map of Europe is being redrawn at the moment. Part of the investment we have planned is to unlock the construction of part of our highways. There are some paid advances - there is no highway. We have real steps and we want to do, especially Northern Bulgaria, which is currently really isolated with only two bridges on the Danube, without a highway," added Kiril Petkov.

The Prime Minister added that in addition to gas connections, Bulgaria will have an unprecedented installation of batteries at the system level.

“No one has done this so far. We are actually making a new modern PAHPP(Pumping and Accumulating Hydroelectric Power Plant). These are new concepts, our energy security allows us to be leaders. We are investing in human capital - you know how many STEM centers we are opening now. We opened the Stambolov Fund, where Bulgaria will invest in its smartest people, admitted to top universities if they return to work for Bulgaria," said Kiril Petkov.

Regarding his upcoming visit to the Republic of North Macedonia, he said no specific documents are expected to be signed.

"The meeting has not been finalized yet in its exact composition, but one thing is certain - we are continuing the constructive dialogue, but nothing concrete will be signed on this date," Petkov said.

