The US are Working Daily with Bulgaria’s PM on the Gas Situation
The United States is developing measures to support Bulgaria after the cessation of gas supplies from Russia, said US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried.
She spoke at a hearing on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which was broadcast live on the congressional website.
"I want to make it clear that the administration (of President Joe Biden) fully supports Bulgaria," Donfried was quoted as saying by BTA.
She recalled that Russia has decided to suspend gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.
"Poland is already moving towards giving up Russian energy, so it can handle this relatively well. Bulgaria is much more vulnerable," Donfried said.
She stressed the strong support Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov received during his visit to the United States this week.
"I have colleagues who work literally every day with Prime Minister Petkov to help Bulgaria consider how to deal with this ... how we can help them secure the necessary supplies," Donfried said.
She pointed out that, in general, the United States seeks to assist European countries in their search for alternative suppliers of resources.
"I think our role here is to help Europeans find alternative suppliers. And American liquefied natural gas plays a key role here," said Karen Donfried.
