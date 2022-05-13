COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 332 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

During the last 24 hours, 7,024 people were cured who tested positive for coronavirus, the Unified Information Portal reports.

As a result, the number of active cases decreased to 117,334. During the last 24 hours, 332 infections were reported from 6010 tests performed (5.5% positive).

16 people died during the day (87.5% unvaccinated) and a total of 37,035 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 608 people in hospitals, 62 of them in intensive care units.

944 doses of vaccine were administered over a 24-hour period.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA