COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 332 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | May 13, 2022, Friday // 09:31
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 332 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

During the last 24 hours, 7,024 people were cured who tested positive for coronavirus, the Unified Information Portal reports.

As a result, the number of active cases decreased to 117,334. During the last 24 hours, 332 infections were reported from 6010 tests performed (5.5% positive).

16 people died during the day (87.5% unvaccinated) and a total of 37,035 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 608 people in hospitals, 62 of them in intensive care units.

944 doses of vaccine were administered over a 24-hour period.

/BTA

