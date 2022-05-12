NYTimes: Bulgaria Finally Takes a Stand against Russia

“Once Best Friends, Bulgaria Takes a Stand Against Russia”

This is the title of an article in the New York Times, which describes how, despite historically warm relations between Moscow and Sofia, our country has imposed economic sanctions on Russia, proposed repairing Ukraine's military equipment and expelled Russian diplomats.

"Traditionally, Russia has always had a great influence here, but we surprised them. They do not understand what happened," Prime Minister Kirill Petkov said in an interview last week.

According to him, the gas cut-off is a reaction of angry Russia, which has also launched cyberattacks against the servers of the state-owned energy company and the system for the distribution of pensions.

"We are currently under a powerful attack," he said, adding that the Kremlin intended to provoke internal discontent to overthrow the government. "They are trying to set us an example," he said, referring to Russia's energy pressure on the country as aimed at creating a situation in which "energy prices will skyrocket."

The New York Times says the ruling coalition is working to find alternative energy sources with the help of the EU and the United States.

"If the most dependent country on Russia, with the lowest GDP per capita in the EU, can afford to oppose Putin, then everyone should be able to stand up to him," Petkov said.

The authors of the article, Andrew Higgins and Boryana Dzhambazova, explain that "the rapid deterioration of relations with Bulgaria - a poor but symbolically important country due to its historically close ties with Russia - emphasizes how far beyond the script - and not just on the battlefield - the invasion of Ukraine organized by Vladimir Putin came out ".

