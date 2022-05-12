Johnson: I don't see how we can Normalize our Relationship with Putin

World | May 12, 2022, Thursday // 18:32
Bulgaria: Johnson: I don't see how we can Normalize our Relationship with Putin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) @Wikimedia Commons

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson said that he did not see how there could be a normalization of relations with Vladimir Putin after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the BBC reported.

Asked on LBC radio if the Russian president could be readmitted to the world stage if he repented of the war, Johnson said:

"Repentance will be very difficult for Vladimir Putin now ... Nothing is impossible, I guess, but I just can't see in my life how we can normalize relations with Putin now."

Johnson also warned against repeating what happened in 2014, when world leaders condemned Russia's annexation of Ukraine by Crimea but continued to negotiate a "way forward" with Putin.

"And Putin is essentially using this as a way to turn the knife in Ukraine," Johnson added.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Johnson, United Kingdom, Putin, Russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria