Johnson: I don't see how we can Normalize our Relationship with Putin

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) @Wikimedia Commons

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson said that he did not see how there could be a normalization of relations with Vladimir Putin after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the BBC reported.

Asked on LBC radio if the Russian president could be readmitted to the world stage if he repented of the war, Johnson said:

"Repentance will be very difficult for Vladimir Putin now ... Nothing is impossible, I guess, but I just can't see in my life how we can normalize relations with Putin now."

Johnson also warned against repeating what happened in 2014, when world leaders condemned Russia's annexation of Ukraine by Crimea but continued to negotiate a "way forward" with Putin.

"And Putin is essentially using this as a way to turn the knife in Ukraine," Johnson added.

