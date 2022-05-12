Kosovo applies for Membership in Council of Europe, Serbia convenes Security Council
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he received official information "five minutes ago" that Kosovo Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla had applied to join the Council of Europe, Tanjug reported.
In that regard, Vucic announced that a meeting of the National Security Council of Serbia would take place on Friday afternoon.
"By doing so, Pristina has shown that it has brutally violated and trampled on the Washington agreement, as it has trampled on the Brussels agreement and UN Security Council resolution 1244 for ten years," he said.
"We will do our best to show that we can fight, to protect our country. Pristina's mentors are much stronger, this game is being played by key Western countries. We will not give in to blackmail, they will do everything so we can recognize the independence of the so-called Kosovo, but we will protect our country," Vucic said.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Serbia on the Transit Gas: Bulgarian Problems are not our Problems
- » Ukraine expects Transnistria to Enter the War
- » Explosions hit Radio Tower in Russian-backed Transnistria
- » Majority of Serbs do not want EU membership
- » Influx of Anti-Bulgarian Rhetoric by the Macedonian Elite
- » Serbia: Any Sanctions on Russia are "Immoral and Meaningless"