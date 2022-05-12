The European Court of Justice has Sued Bulgaria for its Air Quality
The European Court of Justice has ruled that Bulgaria has failed to meet its obligations under an EU directive on air quality.
The decision states that our country has not guaranteed that the hourly and daily limit values of sulfur dioxide from 2007 to 2018 incl. will not be systematically exceeded in the southeastern part. As of 11 June 2010, Bulgaria has not taken appropriate measures to ensure compliance with the sulfur dioxide limit values in this area.
The decision is in a case brought by the Commission.
In case Bulgaria does not change the situation, the Commission can file a lawsuit against it again, asking for financial sanctions to be imposed on us.
/BNR
