Day 78 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Both Sides used Cluster Munitions, Russia Imposes Energy Sanctions, Germany receives Less Gas

Both sides used cluster munitions, Russia imposes energy sanctions, Germany gets less gas, 30% of jobs loss saw the UN in Ukraine. Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Human Rights Watch: Both Russia and Ukraine have used cluster munitions

Russian forces have repeatedly used cluster munitions in attacks that killed civilians and damaged homes, hospitals and schools, according to a Human Rights Watch report.

Ukrainian forces have also used cluster bombs at least once, the report said.

The human rights organization has documented several Russian attacks on settlements in the cities of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Vuhledar.

The report says both sides must stop using this type of ammunition. "Both Russia and Ukraine must commit to acceding to an international treaty banning cluster munitions," the document said.

The 20-page report "Intense and Lasting Harm: Cluster Munition Attacks in Ukraine " details how the Russian armed forces used at least six types of cluster munitions in the conflict in Ukraine.

Cluster munitions can be fired from the ground by artillery systems such as missiles and projectiles, or fired from aircraft. This type of bomb is scattered in the air, spreading many small "bombs" indiscriminately over an area the size of an apartment building.

Many of them failed to explode after launch, leaving unexploded ordnance that could kill and maim in the ground. If not found and destroyed, they could kill for another 100 years.

Reports of annexation of Kherson

Pro-Russian authorities in Ukraine's southern Kherson region say they plan to ask President Vladimir Putin to annex the Kherson region to Russia. Kherson was the first major city to fall under Russian control since invading Ukraine.

"There will be a request for the Kherson region to become a full-fledged subject of the Russian Federation," said Kiril Stremusov, deputy head of the Kherson administration. The Kremlin commented that the people of Kherson should "only determine their own destiny."

One killed in an attack in Russia

One person was killed and three others were injured in southwestern Russia as a result of shelling from Ukraine, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement on Telegram.

Russia imposes energy sanctions

Russia has imposed sanctions on more than 30 energy companies from the EU, the United States and Singapore in retaliation after Western sanctions against Russia. The list includes 31 companies, most of which belong to the Gazprom Germany group of Russian energy giant Gazprom.

The sanctions also affect Poland's EuroPol GAZ S.A., the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

Gas supplies to Germany cut off

The operator of the Ukrainian pipeline GTSOU said that the suspension of Russian gas through the key transit pipeline in the war-torn east of Ukraine has reduced supplies to Germany by 25 percent.

The company's data show that supplies through Sohranovka, a transit point for a third of Russia's gas supplies to Europe, have fallen to zero.

The effects of the war will last "100 years"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Ukrainians will feel the effects of the war "for 100 years" because of unexploded ordnance in their cities. The chancellor promised that Ukraine's allies would help restore it.

"Those who live in Germany know that World War II bombs are still common," Scholz told reporters. "Ukraine must prepare to fight the consequences of this war for 100 years. That is why we will have to work together to restore it. "

The Russians are losing positions near Kharkov

President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that Ukraine's counter-offensive near the northeastern city of Kharkiv is gaining momentum.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleg Sinegubov confirmed that Ukraine has taken over several villages northeast of the country's second-largest city.

UN: 30 percent of jobs lost in Ukraine

Thirty percent of jobs in Ukraine - 4.8 million in total - have been lost since the Russian invasion, the United Nations said.

"Economic turmoil, combined with large-scale internal displacement and refugee flows, is causing large-scale losses in terms of employment and income," the United Nations International Labor Organization said in its first report on the aftermath of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Maria from Pussy Riot left Russia undercover

Maria of Pussy Riot, a Russian punk political activist group, has left Russia disguised as a food courier, she told the New York Times.

The 33-year-old singer has been threatened with imprisonment for participating in protests in support of imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Bodies found in the Russian-controlled city

Residents found the bodies of 44 civilians under the rubble of a destroyed building in the Russian-controlled eastern city of Izyum, the Kharkiv governor said. The city acts as a gateway to the Donbas region, which Russia has promised to "liberate".

