Von der Leyen: Russia is the Most Direct Threat to the World Order

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (left) and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (right)

“Russia is the most direct threat to the world order due to its invasion of Ukraine”. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a visit to Tokyo.

Together with European Council President Charles Michel, she is taking part in the annual round of negotiations between Japan and the European Union. The talks come amid the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and growing concerns in Asia over China's military ambitions.

Fumio Kishida's government has joined Western sanctions against Moscow, including in the areas of finance and energy.

Von der Leyen said the European Union and Japan are launching a digital partnership and will work to diversify and strengthen their supply chains.

"The Indo-Pacific region is a thriving region. But it is also a scene of tension, given the situation in the East and South China Seas. As we discussed with Prime Minister Kishida, the European Union wants to play a more active role in the Indo-Pacific region." said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

/BNT