Von der Leyen: Russia is the Most Direct Threat to the World Order

World » EU | May 12, 2022, Thursday // 09:41
Bulgaria: Von der Leyen: Russia is the Most Direct Threat to the World Order Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (left) and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (right)

Russia is the most direct threat to the world order due to its invasion of Ukraine”. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a visit to Tokyo.

Together with European Council President Charles Michel, she is taking part in the annual round of negotiations between Japan and the European Union. The talks come amid the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and growing concerns in Asia over China's military ambitions.

Fumio Kishida's government has joined Western sanctions against Moscow, including in the areas of finance and energy.

Von der Leyen said the European Union and Japan are launching a digital partnership and will work to diversify and strengthen their supply chains.

"The Indo-Pacific region is a thriving region. But it is also a scene of tension, given the situation in the East and South China Seas. As we discussed with Prime Minister Kishida, the European Union wants to play a more active role in the Indo-Pacific region." said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: von der leyen, Russia, world order, Kishida
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria