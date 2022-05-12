Wave of Criticism of Biden: American Babies have No Milk and the US sends $40 billion to Ukraine

A wave of criticism has flooded US President Joe Biden - a shortage of the most widely used brand of formula for babies and young children has worried millions of Americans.

The problem is caused by a combination of mass withdrawals of formula from store shelves and disrupted US supply chains.

Most pharmacies in the country no longer offer the formula.

The situation worsened significantly on February 17, when after the deaths of two babies, manufacturer Abbott announced a "voluntary withdrawal" of adapted milk produced at the Michigan plant, including the Similac brand, used by millions of American families.

Subsequent investigations have cleared the formula of the contaminants that caused the deaths of the babies, but production has not yet resumed, exacerbating the already ongoing shortage caused by supply chain problems and labor shortages.

In addition to supply problems, the price of products offered is now at least three times higher and parents face additional problems in raising their children.

And the shortage of baby milk was also politicized: "I called for active action by President Joe Biden on the shortage of formula milk months ago," Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik wrote on Twitter.

Her far-right colleague, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has accused the US Congress of "sending nearly $40 billion to Ukraine while American mothers can't find formula for their babies."

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in an interview with CNN on Monday that the Biden administration was "working around the clock" to address the shortage.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

