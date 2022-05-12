A Bulgarian MiG-29 assisted a Passenger Plane after a Bomb Signal

Politics » DEFENSE | May 12, 2022, Thursday // 09:24
Bulgaria: A Bulgarian MiG-29 assisted a Passenger Plane after a Bomb Signal Bulgarian MiG-29 @Wikimedia Commons

Bulgarian MiG-29s again assisted a passenger plane. In the early afternoon of May 11, 2022, the fighters on duty from Graf Ignatievo Air Base took off to help a passenger plane, for which a signal was given for the possible presence of an explosive device on board.

In carrying out a real Air Policing mission, the Bulgarian pilots took control of the civilian aircraft from their Romanian counterparts, escorted it over the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria and handed it over to Turkish fighter jets.

The Bulgarian crews performed all procedures in accordance with the requirements of the national and international legislation for aviation control and protection of the airspace, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The escorted passenger plane later successfully landed in Istanbul, with no consequences for the passengers and crew.

With this flight, the Bulgarian Air Force once again guaranteed the safety of the population and infrastructure of the Republic of Bulgaria, as well as the calmness of air traffic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, MiG-29, plane, bomb
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria