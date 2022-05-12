A Bulgarian MiG-29 assisted a Passenger Plane after a Bomb Signal
Bulgarian MiG-29s again assisted a passenger plane. In the early afternoon of May 11, 2022, the fighters on duty from Graf Ignatievo Air Base took off to help a passenger plane, for which a signal was given for the possible presence of an explosive device on board.
In carrying out a real Air Policing mission, the Bulgarian pilots took control of the civilian aircraft from their Romanian counterparts, escorted it over the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria and handed it over to Turkish fighter jets.
The Bulgarian crews performed all procedures in accordance with the requirements of the national and international legislation for aviation control and protection of the airspace, the Ministry of Defense announced.
The escorted passenger plane later successfully landed in Istanbul, with no consequences for the passengers and crew.
With this flight, the Bulgarian Air Force once again guaranteed the safety of the population and infrastructure of the Republic of Bulgaria, as well as the calmness of air traffic.
