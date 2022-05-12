Bulgarian PM: Gas coming from the US will be at Lower Prices and No Intermediaries

“Bulgaria will receive American liquefied gas in June and is already negotiating long-term supplies at prices well below those of Russia's Gazprom”, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on his return from the United States. “For June we already have two ships of liquefied gas. To make the Bulgarian population feel safe, the government is working for it”, he added.

Earlier it was reported that during the visit he agreed on quantities of gas for Bulgaria at lower prices than those of the Russian company Gazprom.

The gas will be introduced either through Turkey or through Greece directly into Bulgaria's gas transmission system. There will be no intermediaries, said Kiril Petkov. Without specifying in numbers, he said that the price is well below market at the moment. The Prime Minister added that the government continues to work on the quantities of Azerbaijani gas:

“For June, we already have 2 ships of liquefied gas, which will be slightly below the price of Gazprom. We have already started negotiations for a long-term contract, which will actually be at much lower prices, even than these 2 ships.”

“The American state and American companies will deliver the quantities by ship, but we are still waiting for the Azeri quantity and we are talking separately with other countries. So, no one should think that we are simply replacing one supplier with another, and we choose the cheapest prices from all suppliers," said the Prime Minister, but did not directly answer the question whether the quantities of American fuel will be enough for Bulgarian consumption.

Petkov added that the signing of the supply contracts in June is forthcoming in the coming days, and it will be specified whether the American liquefied gas will reach Bulgaria through Turkish or Greek terminals.

"In the coming days, the contracts for the first two US gas ships will be signed, there will be a long-term contract… The difference in price will probably be small for both ships, but I hope the long-term contract will be in double digits as a percentage."

"We agreed on the quantities specifically for Bulgaria," Kiril Petkov told reporters waiting for him at the airport terminal.

He described his overseas visit as very rewarding.

