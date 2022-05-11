Zelensky: We want to Restore the Territorial Integrity of Ukraine before the End of the War

In a video address to students at the Paris Institute for Political Studies (Sciences Po), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that he wanted his country's territorial integrity restored before the end of the war with Russia, Reuters reported.

"When we get everything that belongs to us back, we will end this war," Zelensky said. At the same time, he added that Kyiv is still ready for dialogue with Moscow.

According to him, the current war with Russia would not have erupted if Ukraine had previously become a member of NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly justified the invasion, which began on February 24, with the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO, Reuters reports.

