No More Mandatory Masks on Airports and Planes in Europe

Business » TOURISM | May 11, 2022, Wednesday // 13:21
The masks of airports and planes in Europe will no longer be mandatory. The decision takes effect on May 16, on the recommendation of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Sky News reported.

Despite the cancellation of the measure, face masks remain "one of the best protections" against COVID-19, the statement said.

"For passengers and crews, this is a big step towards the normalization of air travel. However, passengers must behave responsibly and respect the choices of others around them," said Patrick Key, EASA's chief executive. He explained that the most vulnerable passengers must continue to wear a mask, as well as keep a distance indoors.

