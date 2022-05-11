Bulgarian President: Any Attempt to Diversify the Energy Sector must be Supported
“Any attempt to diversify the energy sector must be supported.” This was stated to journalists in the Czech Republic by the Bulgarian head of state Rumen Radev.
"I cannot comment on this deal until I have precise parameters for it, but it is very important for the government to look for the most favorable conditions. This is not only about price, but also about sustainable supply and opportunity Bulgarian business, district heating and consumers to forecast their expenses", said President Radev.
Earlier today, it became clear that Prime Minister Kiril Petkov had negotiated gas with the United States for Bulgaria at lower prices than those of Gazprom.
Radev called on the EWRC and Bulgargaz to announce the natural gas prices.
/BNT
