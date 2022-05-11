The COVID Supplement of BGN 60 for Pensioners remains until the End of the Year

"The COVID supplement of BGN 60 for pensioners will be reformulated as an anti-inflationary supplement and will be extended until the end of the year. The measures for the high electricity prices continue for May." This was stated by the MP from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) Kiril Simeonov in the show on Nova TV.

According to him, at the suggestion of the TISP, the reduction of the excise tax is being discussed to refer to the basic consumption from last year, so that there are no abuses.

"We are talking about household consumers. A reduction of VAT to 9% for the supply of central heating and natural gas is also being discussed. One of the larger measures is subsidizing the end user's compensation for fuel," he said.

According to him, discussing pensions will be increased with rising inflation.

"Reducing the excise tax on fruits and vegetables is also among the proposed measures, as well as the non-taxable minimum. Long-term electricity contracts are currently being negotiated. A wide range of measures is being discussed. One of them is taxing the profits of energy companies," said Simeonov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews