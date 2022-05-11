Bulgaria: 50 Liters of Cheaper Gasoline per month for Everyone

“It is being discussed that 50 liters of fuel per month should be at a lower price. There is a discount of 25 cents per liter for gasoline and diesel”. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy Plamen Danailov.

"This will apply to individuals, not firms, i.e. those that will not take an invoice. The discount will be received directly at the time of charging", he added in the morning news of Nova TV.

According to him, 50 liters is enough and will be enough for a long time.

"No other restrictions are being discussed at the moment," Danailov added.

According to him, the scheme is similar to the compensation and aid received for electricity.

"We hope to clear all the details with the traders within this month and to start this month," said the Deputy Minister of Energy.

Regarding the abolition of excise duties on electricity, methane and natural gas, he commented:

"When it comes to changes in tax legislation, we have to go through a notification and permit regime with the EC. This can happen within a few months. The documents for submitting this type of notification have been prepared. It is optimistic that this will happen in about three months."

Danailov also commented on the news that Prime Minister Kiril Petkov had agreed with US Vice President Kamala Harris to supply liquefied natural gas to Bulgaria at prices below those of Gazprom.

"Work on the idea of ​​liquefied natural gas supplies from the United States began in February. This is the finalization of the talks held during this period," he said.

According to him, the specific price depends on many conditions, including how the delivery will be made.

"I do not have specifics at the moment. It is quite possible that it is lower than that of Gazprom, which is quite high," Danailov commented.

And added:

"The price of pipe gas, when delivered more than 4,000 km, certainly becomes high enough and may be higher than that of liquefied natural gas."

Asked if it was a regular or temporary delivery, he replied:

"It's more of a regular issue. This is the general agreement between Joe Biden and Ursula von der Leyen to start regular supplies of liquefied natural gas from the United States.”

The Deputy Minister also stated that Bulgaria counts on the connection between Bulgaria and Greece to be on time and to receive a large amount of the needs we have in this regard.

"It is important to know that we must move towards reducing the use of natural gas and new technologies. Instead of talking over and over again about Bulgaria becoming a gas hub in the Balkans, we can become a hydrogen hub, because we have all the conditions for this to happen - we have energy from renewable sources and enough water. This is the future", he was categorical.

