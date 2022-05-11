Bulgaria will receive Liquefied Natural Gas from the US, at Prices Lower than those of Gazprom

Business » ENERGY | May 11, 2022, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria will receive Liquefied Natural Gas from the US, at Prices Lower than those of Gazprom Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov (left) and US Vice President Kamala Harris (right) @Council of Ministers

From June, Bulgaria will receive supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States at prices lower than Gazprom's current ones. This was agreed at a meeting between Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The strategic partnership between Sofia and Washington and the possibilities for deepening cooperation in the interest of the two countries were discussed at the meeting, the government's press center reported.

The war in Ukraine was also an important topic of the meeting between Petkov and Harris. The Bulgarian Prime Minister pointed out that what is happening in Europe is a clear sign of the need for accelerated and real measures in the energy sphere.

Vice President Kamala Harris congratulated Bulgaria on its decisive actions in defending its energy sovereignty. Prime Minister Petkov said the partnership between Sofia and Washington is an important part of Bulgaria's gas independence, along with EU solidarity.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov held talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department.

The two discussed the possibilities of partnership with the United States for energy diversification of Bulgaria and the region. Petkov and Blinken also discussed the modernization of the Bulgarian armed forces, as well as the stability and development of the Western Balkans.

