Bulgaria’s Pro-Russian "Vazrazhdane" goes on a National Protest in front of Parliament Today
The “Vazrazhdane” (Revival) party is protesting in front of the National Assembly, demanding the immediate resignation of the government.
The nationalists believe that PM Petkov's cabinet is failing in all its policies.
Kostadin Kostadinov's party has organized protests in Sofia and Varna - in front of the district administration. According to “Vazrazhdane”, in recent months the government has been more concerned with the war in Ukraine than with the country's problems.
"Those people who are currently governing us will not stop bringing Bulgaria even to war with Russia. Bulgaria needs new elections, which we should go to immediately as a referendum on the future of our country," said earlier Kostadin Kostadinov, according to whom none of the decisions of the cabinet is in the interest of Bulgarian citizens.
“Vazrazhdane” states that the money in the country has run out and this is the reason why loans are constantly being taken out.
"In practice, we do not have a government. Bulgaria is without power. We from ‘Vazrazhdane’ also announced this. I remind you that we are starting daily protests that will take place throughout the country, not only in Sofia," Kostadinov said a week ago.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria’s President thinks Sanctions against Russia should Not Harm the EU's Economies
- » NATO does not intend to Stay Out of the Black Sea for long
- » Bulgarian PM arranged a meeting of the World Bank with the Government in Sofia
- » PM Kiril Petkov received Strong Support in Washington for Bulgaria's Anti-Corruption Efforts
- » Russian Ambassador in Bulgaria: Neo-Nazism is Rising in a Number of European Countries
- » Russian and USSR Flags in the Center of Sofia on the Occasion of May 9 (PHOTOS)