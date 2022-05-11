Bulgaria’s Pro-Russian "Vazrazhdane" goes on a National Protest in front of Parliament Today

The “Vazrazhdane” (Revival) party is protesting in front of the National Assembly, demanding the immediate resignation of the government.

The nationalists believe that PM Petkov's cabinet is failing in all its policies.

Kostadin Kostadinov's party has organized protests in Sofia and Varna - in front of the district administration. According to “Vazrazhdane”, in recent months the government has been more concerned with the war in Ukraine than with the country's problems.

"Those people who are currently governing us will not stop bringing Bulgaria even to war with Russia. Bulgaria needs new elections, which we should go to immediately as a referendum on the future of our country," said earlier Kostadin Kostadinov, according to whom none of the decisions of the cabinet is in the interest of Bulgarian citizens.

“Vazrazhdane” states that the money in the country has run out and this is the reason why loans are constantly being taken out.

"In practice, we do not have a government. Bulgaria is without power. We from ‘Vazrazhdane’ also announced this. I remind you that we are starting daily protests that will take place throughout the country, not only in Sofia," Kostadinov said a week ago.

/BNR