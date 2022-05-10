The EU accused Russia of a Cyber Attack an hour before the Start of the War in Ukraine

The EU for the first time today accused the Russian Federation of being the direct culprit for the cyber attack. “So far in such cases we have said that the attack comes from Russia”. This was announced by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

He said that an hour before the start of the war on February 24, Russia launched a cyber attack against Ukraine, which damaged satellite communications internationally and facilitated the subsequent invasion of Russian troops. This shows that aggression is carried out at different levels, one of which is also misinformation, Borrell explained.

According to him, the fact that Russia was not invited to participate in today's sixth donor conference on Syria in Brussels was not at the expense of the results of the forum. He noted that due to the decision not to invite Russia, the UN withdrew its participation as a co-organizer, although it was represented at a high level.

“Russia was not represented because we invite only partners who have a real interest in contributing to world peace. The aggression against Ukraine has clearly shown that Russia does not share this interest. The EU will continue to reject Russian aggression against Ukraine at all international meetings”, Borrell added.

The High Representative expressed hope that Russia would not block the UN Security Council's decision to keep open the only passage to Syria's Idlib through which the international community supplies aid. “I strongly hope that Russia will not veto, because that would put more than a million people in a very difficult situation”, Borrell said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova