Bulgaria’s Cabinet with Anti-Crisis Measures: Discounts on Refueling

Three steps are set to control the price shock for fuels - among them the abolition of excise duty on gas as a motor fuel and a discount on refueling with petrol and diesel up to a certain limit.

This was announced by the MP from "We Continue the Change" Venice Angova in front of Nova TV - a day after the evening expert meeting of the ruling coalition, which discussed measures against inflation, to control prices and steps to adopt the euro.

The package is worth over BGN 1.5 billion. It contains measures, such as the abolition of excise duty on natural gas used as motor fuel. This affects every citizen who drives his car on gas. This measure will cost about 5.6 million levs to the state, but will help all households that drive their car on gas, explained the MP from the WCC.

As another fuel-related measure, she cited a 9% reduction in VAT on natural gas. "In this way, the government will help the citizens by providing them with a discount on fuel prices," Angova stressed.

It was also clear from her words that she envisages an inflation supplement of BGN 60 for pensioners. However, this has also been considered for families with children. Thus, once again, the temporary addition finds its continuation - each time with a different argument.

The abolition of the excise duty on gas and the reduction of VAT is a step that is very difficult for the government to decide. Asen Vassilev - Minister of Finance, is a principled opponent of the various VAT rates and believes that a single one is the best option. Apparently, however, the extremely high fuel prices per column have changed his mind. Interestingly, however, there is no mention - in the government's proposal - of dropping the biocomponent. In addition, there will hardly be a reduction in the excise duty on diesel and petrol, because Bulgaria has the lowest rates in all of Europe and a derogation is unlikely to be allowed.

