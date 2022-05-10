Reaction has been Reported only in 0.092% of the Doses administered with Covid Vaccines in Bulgaria

With 4,383,741 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 in Bulgaria as of May 3 this year, the Executive Agency for Medicines has received a total of 4,069 reports of post-vaccine reactions, according to the Ministry of Health. This represents 0.092% of all doses administered.

Reports of adverse reactions by type of vaccine are: Spikevax - 428; Comirnaty - 1,151; Vaxzevria - 2,324; Janssen - 166.

As of May 3, a total of 4,180 doses of the pediatric vaccines Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech) and Spikevax (Moderna) were administered in the age group 5 to 11, incl. 3 reports of adverse drug reactions have been received by the BDA. This represents 0.07% of all vaccines administered.

As of the same date in the age group from 12 to 17, incl. a total of 49,867 doses of Comirnaty and Spikevax vaccines were administered. The reports of adverse reactions received by the BDA are 14 - or 0.03% of all vaccines administered.

Most often, medical professionals and citizens have reported reactions that are listed in the summary of product characteristics, such as pain at the injection site, flu-like symptoms with fever, chills, fatigue, joint and muscle pain.

These are signs of normal exposure of the body to the vaccine, which causes a protective effect. These reactions are relatively mild in severity, although they cause temporary discomfort and / or malaise, explained the Ministry of Health.

Vaccines against COVID-19 remain the surest way to protect against serious illness requiring hospitalization and long-term health consequences, health officials said.

