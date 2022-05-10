NATO does not intend to Stay Out of the Black Sea for long

Politics » DEFENSE | May 10, 2022, Tuesday // 12:43
Bulgaria: NATO does not intend to Stay Out of the Black Sea for long Vice Admiral Keith Blount (left) and Commander of Bulgarian Navy Rear Admiral Kiril Mihailov (right) @BTA

NATO does not intend to stay out of the Black Sea for long, the commander of the Alliance's Naval Command (MARCOM), Vice Admiral Keith Blount, was quoted as saying by BTA. He was welcomed with an official military ceremony in front of the Admiralty Headquarters by the Commander of the Bulgarian Navy Rear Admiral Kiril Mihailov

During the visit of Vice Admiral Blount, the talks will focus on security in the Black Sea, Mihailov explained. According to him, the two will visit the Naval Coordination Element at the base in Varna. It will be clarified how to ensure better coordination between all NATO members in the Black Sea.

“Solidarity is important in these difficult times, and I want to assure you that NATO remains committed to the Black Sea and the region”, added Vice Admiral Blount. He said that coordination in the water area is very important and the Bulgarian Navy, which is very capable, plays a big role in achieving it.

Blount said he could not share the Alliance's operational plans, but assured that NATO did not plan to stay out of the Black Sea for long. He expressed satisfaction with the capabilities and capabilities of the Navy of Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey.

Blount added that the revision of NATO's plans is done daily, according to the situation. "We have submarines, ships and planes at our disposal and we adapt their program and maneuvering scheme on a daily basis," Blount said.

