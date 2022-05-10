Bulgarian PM arranged a meeting of the World Bank with the Government in Sofia

The meeting of the World Bank with the government in Sofia was arranged by the Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and the President of the International Financial Institution David Malpass. The details of the organization of the meeting are to be specified, with the aim of deepening the cooperation with even greater added value for Bulgaria, the government's press service said.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov visited the Bank's headquarters in Washington, where he spoke with Malpass and the executive director of the Dutch group at the World Bank, Koen Davidse. During the talks, the possibilities for providing technical assistance from the World Bank to Bulgaria in support of reforms in our country, as well as for infrastructure, healthcare and projects under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan were discussed. The war in Ukraine and energy issues were also the focus of Petkov's meeting with Malpass and Davidse.

In Washington, the Bulgarian Prime Minister also met with the President of the International Republican Institute Daniel Twining.

/BGNES