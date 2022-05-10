Bulgarian PM arranged a meeting of the World Bank with the Government in Sofia

Politics | May 10, 2022, Tuesday // 09:55
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM arranged a meeting of the World Bank with the Government in Sofia @Council of Ministers

The meeting of the World Bank with the government in Sofia was arranged by the Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and the President of the International Financial Institution David Malpass. The details of the organization of the meeting are to be specified, with the aim of deepening the cooperation with even greater added value for Bulgaria, the government's press service said.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov visited the Bank's headquarters in Washington, where he spoke with Malpass and the executive director of the Dutch group at the World Bank, Koen Davidse. During the talks, the possibilities for providing technical assistance from the World Bank to Bulgaria in support of reforms in our country, as well as for infrastructure, healthcare and projects under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan were discussed. The war in Ukraine and energy issues were also the focus of Petkov's meeting with Malpass and Davidse.

In Washington, the Bulgarian Prime Minister also met with the President of the International Republican Institute Daniel Twining.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: World Bank, Kiril Petkov, Washington, malpass
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria