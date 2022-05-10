PM Kiril Petkov received Strong Support in Washington for Bulgaria's Anti-Corruption Efforts

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has received support in Washington from the administration of President Joe Biden for Bulgaria's efforts to fight corruption, according to the government's information service.

Petkov was admitted to the State Department by Assistant Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, Chief Energy Adviser Amos Hochstein and Sanctions Policy Coordinator Jim O'Brien.

The prime minister then spoke with Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Prime Minister Petkov briefed the high-ranking US government officials on the cabinet's measures to eradicate corruption, as well as on the real steps for judicial reform.

The government's information service writes that Kiril Petkov presented the plans for energy diversification in Bulgaria and expressed "Bulgaria's categorical position on Russian aggression" in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister pointed out the efforts of the Cabinet to find long-term solutions for our country, which would provide security and stability, after the unilateral termination of gas supplies by Gazprom. Petkov stressed the potential opportunities in this direction and the importance of international cooperation, especially with the United States, on energy issues.

At a meeting with the President of the World Bank David Malpass and the Executive Director of the Dutch Group in the Financial Institution Koen Davidse, the Bulgarian Prime Minister discussed the possibilities of providing technical assistance from the World Bank to Bulgaria in support of reforms in Bulgaria and infrastructure, health and projects. under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan. The topic of the war in Ukraine and energy issues were also discussed.

It also became clear that a meeting between the government and the World Bank will be held in Sofia, but the date for it is yet to be specified, the press service of the Council of Ministers announced.

In the US capital, the prime minister was accompanied by Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov, Defense Minister Dragomir Zakov, and Deputy Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova.

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said during Jake Sullivan's meeting with Kirill Petkov that the two had exchanged views on Russia's unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine. Both reaffirmed their readiness to continue to support the people and government of Ukraine and to impose sanctions on Russia.

During the meeting, Sullivan stressed the solidarity of the United States and Bulgaria in connection with Russia's attempts to use energy as a weapon. Ongoing efforts to strengthen European sustainability through further diversification of European energy supplies were also discussed. Support was expressed for the Bulgarian government in its fight to enforce the rule of law and reforms in the fight against corruption.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Prime Minister Kiril Petkov also discussed the need to promote stability and development in the Western Balkans.

During his visit to Washington, Prime Minister Petkov will hold talks in Congress.

