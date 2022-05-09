Thousands March in Downtown Sofia in Support of Ukraine (PHOTOS)
The protesters gathered shortly after 6.30 p.m. in front of the Presidency.
The protesters said they supported Ukraine in the Kremlin-led war and expressed dissatisfaction with parliament's refusal to help Kyiv with weapons. According to them, Ukraine should be supported today on Europe Day, because this is support for peace.
They also expressed dissatisfaction with the position of President Rumen Radev, who opposes the provision of military aid to Ukraine.
The procession passed through the central streets of Sofia and blocked traffic by shouting "This is not Moscow".
The protesters then headed to the Russian Embassy, where the Ukrainian flag was projected on the building.
