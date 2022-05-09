Russian Ambassador in Bulgaria: Neo-Nazism is Rising in a Number of European Countries

"We see neo-Nazism rising in a number of European countries. Our sacred duty to the people who gave their lives in the fight against Hitler's Germany, which is more than 30 million people, is to prevent the second wave of the brown plague. The price we paid 77 years ago is too high." This was stated by Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova in front of the Monument to the Soviet Army, where both Victory Day celebrants and activists for the removal of the monument gathered, BGNES reported.

"We are witnessing an unprecedented campaign to rewrite history. Aggressors and victims swap places. And it already turns out that the Soviet Union was attacked by the supposedly peaceful and harmless Germany," Mitrofanova added.

"The memory of the horrors of Nazism, of Hitler's plans, of the extermination of entire countries and peoples, of crime, of Nazi ideology are being erased from the public consciousness. Anything that could tell the truth is forbidden," she said.

