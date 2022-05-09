Russian Ambassador in Bulgaria: Neo-Nazism is Rising in a Number of European Countries

Politics » DIPLOMACY | May 9, 2022, Monday // 13:29
Bulgaria: Russian Ambassador in Bulgaria: Neo-Nazism is Rising in a Number of European Countries Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova at the Monument of the Sovient Army in Sofia, Bulgaria @BGNES

"We see neo-Nazism rising in a number of European countries. Our sacred duty to the people who gave their lives in the fight against Hitler's Germany, which is more than 30 million people, is to prevent the second wave of the brown plague. The price we paid 77 years ago is too high." This was stated by Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova in front of the Monument to the Soviet Army, where both Victory Day celebrants and activists for the removal of the monument gathered, BGNES reported.

"We are witnessing an unprecedented campaign to rewrite history. Aggressors and victims swap places. And it already turns out that the Soviet Union was attacked by the supposedly peaceful and harmless Germany," Mitrofanova added.

"The memory of the horrors of Nazism, of Hitler's plans, of the extermination of entire countries and peoples, of crime, of Nazi ideology are being erased from the public consciousness. Anything that could tell the truth is forbidden," she said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mitrofanova, Russia, Nazism, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria