Bulgaria’s Lukoil Neftochim will Stop Working without Russian Oil

Business » ENERGY | May 9, 2022, Monday // 12:40
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Lukoil Neftochim will Stop Working without Russian Oil

“If the import of Russian oil to Bulgaria stops, the only oil refinery in Bulgaria, Lukoil Neftochim Burgas, will stop working.” This was said by the Chairman of the Management Board of the company Ilshat Sharafutdinov. According to him, it is possible to seek oil imports from other countries, but this will take time.

Is there a threat that Lukoil Neftochim Burgas will stop working, according to Ilshat Sharafutdinov?

"So far there is no such threat, but if extreme manifestations of Russian oil bans occur again, we can not guarantee anything. So far, neither logistics nor technology have been worked out," he said, adding that if the tankers stop, Lukoil will stop.

Is it possible to secure oil supplies from other countries?

"In short, there may be alternatives, but whether we will extract 90 or 93 or 95 percent, no one can say until they say what oil will be processed," said Sharafutdinov, who said that if Russian oil stops abruptly, there will be issues.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lukoil, oil, Russia, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria