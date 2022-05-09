According to Putin the Invasion of Ukraine was a “Pre-Emptive Response to Aggression”

Against the background of the ongoing fighting in Ukraine, Russia marked the 77th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War with a military parade on the Red Square. In his solemn speech, President Vladimir Putin called his decision to send troops to the neighboring country "forced, timely and only right."

In his traditional May 9 speech, Vladimir Putin said the West had rejected Russia's offer of a dialogue on mutual security guarantees.

According to him, NATO countries have begun active military exploitation of the territories bordering Russia and have systematically posed an absolutely unacceptable threat to Russia.

"Russia has resisted aggression in advance. It was a forced, timely and the only right decision. A decision of a sovereign, strong and independent country."

Vladimir Putin addressed the Russian troops and militias in Donbas.

"You are fighting for the homeland. For its future. So that no one forgets the lessons of World War II. There is no place in the world for executioners and Nazis."

11,000 servicemen and 131 units of military equipment marched in Red Square. The air part of the parade was canceled due to cloudy weather.

/BNR