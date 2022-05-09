Russian and USSR Flags in the Center of Sofia on the Occasion of May 9 (PHOTOS)

Politics | May 9, 2022, Monday // 12:09
Bulgaria: Russian and USSR Flags in the Center of Sofia on the Occasion of May 9 (PHOTOS) Sofia, Bulgaria on May 9 2022 @BNT/BGNES

Tensions in front of the Monument to the Soviet Army on the occasion of the May 9 celebrations.

Early this morning, a drone poured yellow and blue paint on the monument, as a result of which volunteers gathered to clean up before the official guests from the traditional March of the Immortal Regiment arrived at the scene.

The march went from the Monument to the Unknown Soldier to the Monument to the Soviet Army. The participants in the procession waved the flags of Bulgaria and Russia, including flags of the USSR. The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova also took part in it, laying a wreath at the monument.

In front of the monument to the Soviet Army, the march was met by a group that had waved a banner "Do not betray Macedonia" and a crossed-out "hammer and sickle" sign.

During the official speeches of the group that was at the monument before the march, chants "murderers" and "occupiers" were chanted. There was tension.

/BNT

