Zelensky: 60 Ukrainians Died in a School Bombing

World » UKRAINE | May 9, 2022, Monday // 10:15
Bulgaria: Zelensky: 60 Ukrainians Died in a School Bombing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Sixty people hiding at a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilokhorivka have died in the Russian bombing of the building, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was quoted as saying by world news agencies.

“Just yesterday, 60 civilians were killed in a Russian bombing in the village of Bilokhorivka (near Luhansk)”, Zelensky said during a video conference with G-7 leaders, AFP reported.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross announced today that more than 170 civilians evacuated from the Mariupol region, including the Azovstal metallurgical plant, arrived in Zaporizhzhia today.

The announcement states that this is the third safe evacuation operation carried out in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, school, Zelensky, bombing
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria