Day 74 of the Invasion of Ukraine: All Civilians Evacuated from Azovstal, Rehearsals in Russia for Victory Day

Evacuation of civilians from Azovstal, rehearsals for Victory Day in Russia, new aid to Ukraine. Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

All children, women and elderly were rescued by Azovstal

All women, children and the elderly were evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the ruined port city of Mariupol.

Kyiv has called on Doctors Without Borders to evacuate its military from the steel plant, adding that the wounded "die of gangrene and sepsis" without medication.

Rehearsal for Victory Day

Russia is holding the last rehearsal for the annual parade marking the victory of Russian troops in World War II. Russia's military might be shown against the background of Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin is expected to deliver a speech during the parade, which some Western officials say could include declaring a full-scale war on Ukraine - speculation that the Kremlin has dismissed as "nonsense."

Ukraine says it sank a Russian warship

Ukraine's defense ministry says it has destroyed a Russian warship near Snake Island in the Black Sea. Ukrainian news agency published on social media footage from the air of an explosion over a ship. Russia has not yet confirmed the attack. Snake Island has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance after its troops colorfully rejected a request by the Russian warship Moscow to surrender.

"Outrageous" Russian violations

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović called Russia's human rights violations in Ukraine "outrageous" after a four-day visit to the country. A tour of areas outside of Kyiv illustrates "growing evidence of widespread arbitrary killings, torture and enforced disappearances," the council said in a statement.

Italy ceases yacht connected with Putin

Italy has confiscated a $140 million megayacht worth $700 million as speculation has surfaced that it may belong to Russian President Vladimir Putin. An Italian investigation has helped establish "significant economic and business ties" between the official owner of “Scheherazade” and "prominent people in the Russian government", as well as Russians on the Western sanctions list, the economy ministry said.

Sievierodonetsk is surrounded by Russian forces

Russian forces have almost surrounded Sievierodonetsk, the easternmost city still under Ukrainian control. About 15,000 people remain in the city, a local official said.

New American weapons

US President Joe Biden has announced a new $150 million arms package for Ukraine, including artillery and radar, while urging Congress to adopt a $33 billion aid package, including $20 billion in military aid.

With the new batch, the total value of American weapons sent by the Biden administration to Ukraine is 3.8 billion dollars, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

/BGNES