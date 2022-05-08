North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister sees a Last Chance to Save Relations with Bulgaria
The Foreign Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, said this was the last chance to save relations with Bulgaria. According to him, if the Bulgarian side does not revoke its veto for RNM membership in the EU in June, relations between the two countries will not be frozen, but the government in Skopje will no longer focus on this issue, BTA reports.
Regarding the guarantees insisted by the Macedonian opposition that after the inclusion of the Bulgarians in the preamble of the Constitution, Bulgaria will not ask for anything more, Osmani clarified that his insistence on signing a comprehensive document means a guarantee.
"It is important to have this document so that we know where this process begins and where it ends," he said. Bujar Osmani added that the daily communication with the Bulgarian side continues and there are still serious chances for success.
/BNR
