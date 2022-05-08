Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov will Visit the United States on May 9 and 10

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (left) and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov (right) @Council of Ministers

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov will pay a working visit to the United States. On May 9 and 10, Prime Minister Petkov will be in Washington, D.C.

Together with Petkov will be the Ministers of Energy Alexander Nikolov, the Ministers of Defense Dragomir Zakov, as well as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova.

Petkov will take part in an international leadership meeting and will hold talks with representatives of the US government. The meeting is a key initiative of the Conference, established as one of the most important international forums on foreign policy and security.

During his visit to Washington, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov will also hold talks with senior US government officials and World Bank President David Malpass to strengthen Bulgaria's close partnership with the United States and the international community.

A statement from the government's press service said the visit was part of a plan to co-ordinate natural gas issues. The talks will focus on measures for Bulgaria's energy independence and security following Russia's unilateral cessation of supplies.

Prime Minister Petkov will raise issues on Bulgaria's agenda in the context of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, including preserving and consolidating Bulgaria's sovereignty in energy, defense and investment.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR