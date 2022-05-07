The Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia Guarded by Uniformed Civilians

Politics | May 7, 2022, Saturday // 10:00
Bulgaria: The Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia Guarded by Uniformed Civilians @ClubZ

The monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia turned out to be under double guard on Friday night against Saturday. In addition to the traditional police patrols, strange people in military uniforms are watching in front of the monument, but it turns out that they are not employees of the Bulgarian Army, but representatives of a paramilitary pro-Russian organization, a number of citizens reported on Facebook.

One of the “patrolmen” is wearing a face mask.

According to a photojournalist, one member of the group is Russian by birth and served in a unit of the Land Forces in Asenovgrad. Another introduced himself as a Hungarian Bulgarian. The police did not ask for their documents, but they knew "who they were from."

They might be related to the pro-Russian protesters that prevented the wrapping of the Soviet Monument with Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags in Sofia.

