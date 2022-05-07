Cuba: At least 22 Casualties in a Hotel Explosion in Havana

At least 22 people have already been killed in an explosion at a luxury hotel in the center of the Cuban capital, Havana. More than 70 people were injured.

Almost the entire facade of the building is missing, the damage is huge. An operation is underway to search for any buried under the rubble.

There were staff in the building preparing for the upcoming guest opening, scheduled for May 10th. During the pandemic, the hotel was repaired and almost completely renovated.

A gas explosion is the most likely cause of the accident. The place was visited by the President of Cuba. The 96-room hotel is among the most luxurious in Havana.

Stars such as Madonna, Beyonce, Mick Jagger and others stayed in it in the past.

NOW - Explosion at history Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba.pic.twitter.com/uPN9cyLrbA — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 6, 2022

/BNT