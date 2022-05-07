Ukrainian Media: Russian Frigate "Admiral Makarov" was Hit near Snake Island

The frigate "Admiral Makarov" - one of the newest in the Russian Black Sea Fleet - was hit by Ukrainians near the notorious Snake Island, Ukrainian media reported.

So far, neither army has confirmed or denied the news.

It was reported by the Odessa edition of "Dumskaya" yesterday and spread instantly in the Ukrainian media.

According to the information, a Ukrainian missile "Neptune" has hit the frigate, which was on fire, and Russian planes flying in from the base in Crimea were circling in the area.

It is very likely that the Russian warship was severely damaged. It is assumed that the frigate "Admiral Makarov" was hit by "Neptune", according to the Ukrainian media Nexta. UNIAN writes that on May 5 or 6, according to still unconfirmed information, the frigate "Admiral Makarov" was successfully attacked. There are reports of fire and rescue ships being sent to the area, which could mean that the frigate has lost its course, the Ukrainian agency added.

The news was also announced by Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko on Instagram, without naming a source.

At the same time, an updated statement of the General Staff (of Ukraine) states that the Russians lost another ship/submarine on May 6, UNIAN added.

