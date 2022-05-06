Bulgaria’s Chief of Defense: There is currently No Direct Threat to National Security

"Currently there is no direct threat to the national security and sovereignty of Bulgaria, all measures are being taken in national and collective format to prevent a security breach," said on BNT, Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov.

According to him, peace is not a static situation, there is a price and the price is to maintain a combat-ready army, armament and adequate armed forces.

"Every army in the world has problems, the good thing is that we are in NATO and we have something to rely on - our allies, the collective mechanisms, the opportunities to compensate for the deficits we have. When we do exercises, we prepare for real military action", added Admiral Emil Eftimov.

He announced that another 120 British troops would join the Multinational Battle Group. Between 700 and 800 Italian servicemen are expected, as well as various equipment.

“There is a need to change the legal framework in the Ministry of Defense and legislation. The challenge for the Air Force is to maintain the old platform while the new one is available. There are three components - training of aircrew, ground staff and infrastructure. When these 3 components are ready - we can make this transition", added Admiral Emil Eftimov.

He explained that the goal is for our country to host a Multinational Brigade, which will have a permanent presence, as it has in Romania and other NATO member states.

/BNT