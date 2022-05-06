President Radev: Providing Ukraine with Military Aid is a Dangerous Step towards involving Bulgaria in the War

"The parties are ignoring common sense. This decision of the National Assembly is a dangerous step towards involving Bulgaria in the war. The conflict will not be short, it will grow." This was stated to journalists by President Rumen Radev, who took part in the solemn consecration of the battle flags and the sacred flags of the Bulgarian Army.

According to him, the wording of military-technical assistance is extensible. "I expect really reasonable decisions," Radev said.

"Once again, I call on Bulgarian politicians to carefully assess the consequences of their words and not to create divisions in our society. It is inadmissible to create clashes in the center of Sofia over the war. This is dangerous. Bulgarian flags should be flown on Bulgarian streets. It is our duty to be in solidarity with the victims of the war. But the bloodshed starts with militaristic calls, they have no place in our country,” Radev said.

He also quotes Vaclav Klaus. "You know he is neither a communist nor a pro-Putin. He says that the flight from negotiations and the desire to bring this war to victory, signifying the prolongation of this conflict, means the economic liquidation of Europe," Radev said.

As for Stefan Yanev's new project, Radev said:

"The ministers I appointed were strong when they worked as a team in the cabinet. But entering party politics is an unbearable ordeal for some of them. For the second time, a political project is being rewritten for the presidency. This is a misunderstanding. I do not work with appointed persons. If I support an initiative or a party, I will state it personally," the president said.

/Nova