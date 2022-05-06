Day 72 of the Invasion of Ukraine: New Evacuations from Mariupol, Putin Apologized to Israel

New evacuations from Mariupol, Putin apologizes to Israel, London increases military supplies to Kyiv. Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

The UN announced that there will be more evacuations from Mariupol today

A third operation to withdraw civilians from Mariupol will take place on Friday, the United Nations said, with new battles reported to control the steel plant, where the last Ukrainian defenders are being held.

It is estimated that about 200 civilians are also hiding in bunkers at the plant.

UN President Antonio Guterres said everything possible must be done to "bring people out of these hellish landscapes".

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his forces are ready to ensure the safe passage of civilians, but the fighters must surrender.

However, other Ukrainian forces at the steel plant - Azov Regiment fighters, some Marines, border guards and police - say Russian attacks continue.

Israel said Vladimir Putin had apologized after his foreign minister said Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had "Jewish blood"

The Russian report on the conversation does not mention an apology. Earlier in the week, Sergey Lavrov made the insulting comment to Israel in an attempt to justify Russia's portrayal of Ukraine as "Nazi", despite the fact that its president is Jewish.

Russia's key ally, authoritarian Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, has said the war in Ukraine did not go according to plan

He told reporters that Russia's military operation had "dragged on".

The EU is close to reaching an agreement on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia

Said the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell. On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed to suspend imports of Russian oil altogether.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to increase arms supplies to Ukraine as long as Kyiv needs it

"When Russian troops concentrated near the border with Ukraine in January, we were among the first countries in Europe to send anti-tank missiles to [Kyiv]. I want you to know, and I told [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr [Zelensky] earlier today during our conversation that we will continue to increase these supplies as long as Ukraine wants our help and needs it," he said. Johnson's office said on Thursday that he and Zelensky had discussed "the supply of longer-range weapons to prevent bombing of civilian targets and civilians."

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

