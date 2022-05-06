The US gave Ukraine the Coordinates of the now Destroyed Russian Cruiser “Moskva”

The United States has exchanged intelligence with Ukraine on the location of the Russian missile cruiser “Moskva” (Moscow) before the strike that sank the warship, the Associated Press reported.

A US official said yesterday that Ukraine itself had decided to shoot and sink the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet using its own anti-ship missiles.

Due to Russian attacks from the sea against Ukraine's shores, the United States has provided Kyiv with "intelligence" that includes the location of Russian warships, an anonymous source said. He said the United States did not know in advance that Ukraine was planning to strike at “Moskva”. NBC television was the first to report on the American role in the sinking of the ship.

The Biden administration has stepped up intelligence exchanges with Ukraine, along with arms and missile supplies, to help repel the Russian invasion.

