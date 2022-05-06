The US gave Ukraine the Coordinates of the now Destroyed Russian Cruiser “Moskva”

World » UKRAINE | May 6, 2022, Friday // 10:34
Bulgaria: The US gave Ukraine the Coordinates of the now Destroyed Russian Cruiser “Moskva” Russian cruiser "Moskva" @Wikimedia Commons

The United States has exchanged intelligence with Ukraine on the location of the Russian missile cruiser “Moskva” (Moscow) before the strike that sank the warship, the Associated Press reported.

A US official said yesterday that Ukraine itself had decided to shoot and sink the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet using its own anti-ship missiles.

Due to Russian attacks from the sea against Ukraine's shores, the United States has provided Kyiv with "intelligence" that includes the location of Russian warships, an anonymous source said. He said the United States did not know in advance that Ukraine was planning to strike at “Moskva. NBC television was the first to report on the American role in the sinking of the ship.

The Biden administration has stepped up intelligence exchanges with Ukraine, along with arms and missile supplies, to help repel the Russian invasion.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: moskva, Ukraine, Russian, ship
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria