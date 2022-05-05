Bulgaria Air's Direct Scheduled Flights from Sofia to Crete will Start on May 22

The airline's flights to Crete will land in the capital Heraklion

With the beginning of the new tourist season and the warmer days, Bulgaria Air will delight all its passengers with direct flights to one of the most tempting Greek destinations, where the days are long, warm and salty, and the mood - exotic.

Passengers of the airline and all lovers of the sea and travel will soon be able to say the "καλημέρα" on the island of Crete, also known as the "Island of Myths and Legends". Bulgaria Air launches its flights from Sofia to Heraklion on May 22.

The flights take only about 1 hour, during which everyone can tune in to the summer wave in May. One of the great advantages of Bulgaria Air's direct flights to Crete is that the national carrier lands in the heart of the island - in the capital Heraklion. In the immediate vicinity of the city is the most famous landmark of the island and the largest archaeological site from the time of the Minoan civilization - Knossos Palace.

The island of Crete is a destination rich in both history and captivating cultural attractions. It is the fifth largest island in the Mediterranean and abounds in exquisite beaches with crystal clear water, where everyone can sunbathe in peace away from the big crowds. Endowed with amazing nature, rock massifs and unforgettable views, the island of Crete hides many wild places.

For more information on special offers for flights from Sofia to Crete, follow the website of Bulgaria Air and the company's social networks.

