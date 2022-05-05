Bulgarian Carriers: The Prime Minister Pointed the Door at us! We will Organize a National Protest!

With a scandal, some of the carriers left the meeting with Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, at which measures against rising fuel prices were to be discussed.

According to Magdalena Miltenova of the Confederation of Bus Carriers, they have not heard of any anti-crisis measures.

“The Prime Minister explained to us for 5, 10, 15 minutes how the excise tax on fuels cannot be changed. After my colleague Arabadjiev made our demands, we started listening how all the sectors - the pensioners wanted one thing, the Ministry of Interior wanted another. I allowed myself to ask the Prime Minister to speak on the merits of the topics we have raised. We were told that in this cabinet he determines what will be said and how it will be said, and if we don't like it, we can leave,” Miltenova explained.

The industry has threatened new protests and roadblocks after May 10th.

At the end of April, the carriers demanded the resignations of Finance Minister Asen Vassilev, Regional Minister Grozdan Karadzhov and Transport Minister Nikolay Sabev. The reason is their neglect of the problems in the industry.

