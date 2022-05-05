Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Founded a New Political Party Today

The "Bulgarian Rise" party of the former caretaker Prime Minister and Defense Minister Stefan Yanev was officially established in the capital, and the Initiative Committee met today.

Ralitsa Simeonova, Professor Plamen Mollov and Dancho Bonchev are part of the core of the new political formation. A constituent declaration will be adopted today, which will set out the main principles and goals of the formation.

Stefan Yanev told the founders that a new beginning is being set in Bulgarian politics with a party that will be really close to the people and in constant contact with civil society.

The national interest will be protected by concrete policies, independence and the search for balance in foreign policy. Yanev also told the founders that there is no system in Bulgaria that functions normally:

"Our country is in a difficult situation today - facing many crises, it can no longer rely on people who are unable or unwilling to face reality. We can no longer tolerate this political irresponsibility, this incompetence, this insane adventurism that leads us to the bottom, because, let's face it, we are facing another national catastrophe, and we are not even at war."

The new party aims to defend the name of Bulgaria with dignity and to set a new beginning, which will be marked by continuous development. The main cause is more justice, true democracy, sovereignty and national dignity.

Prior to the founding of the party, Stefan Yanev wrote on social media that there is a tangible need in society for a new and authentic political formation that takes into account attitudes and hears the legitimate demands of civil society for more justice, predictability in governance, more responsibility, efficiency and compliance of the rules.

Stefan Yanev was appointed Minister of Defense in the cabinet of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, but was relieved of his post in March due to controversial actions and statements about the war in Ukraine. His position in support of Russia was seen as compromising Bulgaria as a member of NATO and the EU.

Stefan Yanev was the head of the Ministry of Defense in the office of Ognyan Gerdjikov in 2017, when he was also Deputy Prime Minister.

