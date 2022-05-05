Bulgarian Party “Vazrazhdane” wants a National Referendum on the Introduction of the Euro
Bulgarian political party “Vazrazhdane” (Revival) wants a national referendum on the introduction of the euro. The party is strongly against because “this will lead to hyperinflation and destroy the Bulgarian economy”, said its leader Kostadin Kostadinov.
“Such a problem and issue must be put to a referendum, we are definitely for it. The Bulgarian people must be asked, clearly explained the pros and cons of the introduction of the euro and Bulgarian citizens to decide. Not to decide the temporarily appointed by the US ambassador acting as prime minister, finance minister and the like.”
Next week, “Vazrazhdane” will organize a national protest aimed at overthrowing the government.
"Since yesterday we have practically no government since yesterday Bulgaria is without power. And we from ‘Vazrazhdane’ have announced this. I remind you that we are starting daily protests, which will be all over the country, not only in Sofia. On May 11, we are organizing a large nationwide rally to overthrow the government," Kostadinov said.
Today, "Vazrazhdane - Sofia" removed the flag of Ukraine from the building of the Sofia Municipality in the capital of Bulgaria.
Yesterday, supporters of “Vazrazhdane” prevented the wrapping of the Soviet Army monument in Sofia with Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
/BNR
