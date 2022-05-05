Russia Simulated a Nuclear Strike in Kaliningrad

The Russian army today simulated a nuclear strike during an exercise in the Kaliningrad exclave.

Kaliningrad is located between Lithuania, Poland and the Baltic Sea.

As part of today's exercise, about 100 Russian troops launched "electronic launches" of Iskander mobile ballistic missiles, the German Defense Ministry said.

At the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Putin threatened to be ready to use nuclear weapons in this conflict. At the end of February, Russia put its nuclear weapons on alert.

Putin also threatened the West with "lightning revenge" if it intervened in Ukraine.

According to observers, in recent days Russian state television has been trying to make the idea of ​​using nuclear weapons acceptable among Russians.

"For two weeks now, we have been hearing rumors on television every day that nuclear silos should be opened," said journalist Dmitry Muratov.

