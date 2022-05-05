Russia Simulated a Nuclear Strike in Kaliningrad

World » RUSSIA | May 5, 2022, Thursday // 14:14
Bulgaria: Russia Simulated a Nuclear Strike in Kaliningrad Russian Iskander-M @Wikimedia Commons

The Russian army today simulated a nuclear strike during an exercise in the Kaliningrad exclave.

Kaliningrad is located between Lithuania, Poland and the Baltic Sea.

As part of today's exercise, about 100 Russian troops launched "electronic launches" of Iskander mobile ballistic missiles, the German Defense Ministry said.

At the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Putin threatened to be ready to use nuclear weapons in this conflict. At the end of February, Russia put its nuclear weapons on alert.

Putin also threatened the West with "lightning revenge" if it intervened in Ukraine.

According to observers, in recent days Russian state television has been trying to make the idea of ​​using nuclear weapons acceptable among Russians.

"For two weeks now, we have been hearing rumors on television every day that nuclear silos should be opened," said journalist Dmitry Muratov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, nuclear, Kaliningrad, army
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria