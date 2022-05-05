Members of Pro-Russian Political Party removed the Ukrainian Flag from the Building of Sofia Municipality

"Vazrazhdane - Sofia" removed the flag of Ukraine from the building of the Sofia Municipality in the capital of Bulgaria.

"We remind you that the place of each foreign flag is in the embassy, consulate or trade representation of the respective country in our Republic," the party stated.

“Vazrazhdane” (Revival) clarifies that later today the flag will be returned to the Ukrainian ambassador. "We hope with this good example to show that foreign flags should be respected, not burned," the party explained.

The decision to place the flag on the facade of the building was taken by the Sofia Municipal Council on April 21st. Areas near the Russian embassy were also renamed then. In honor of Ukraine, one of the alleys in the area is now called "Heroes of Ukraine", and a nearby square - "Boris Nemtsov".

Yesterday, supporters of “Vazrazhdane” prevented the wrapping of the Soviet Army monument in Sofia with Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags. Some of them even clashed with pro-Ukrainian citizens, gathered near the monument.

“Vazrazhdane” is the smallest political party in the Bulgaria parliament but their support has increased following recent events.

/Nova